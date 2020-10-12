Man reported after two-vehicle crash on Moray road

A man has been reported by police after a two-vehicle crash in Moray.
A 42-year-old man has been reported in connection collision which happened at around 9am today on the A941 Lossiemouth to Elgin road.
It is understood the road was shut for a period of time.
A spokeswoman said: “Police were called around 9am on Monday, October 12, 2020, following the report of a two-vehicle road crash on the A941, Lossiemouth to Elgin road.
“Emergency services attended and there does not appear to be any life-threatening injuries.
“A 42-year-old man has been reported in connection with road traffic offences.”
