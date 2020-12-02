Show Links
Two vehicles and cyclist involved in crash on major north-east road

by Craig Munro
02/12/2020, 5:20 pm Updated: 02/12/2020, 7:23 pm
The A90 near Boddam has been closed as a result of the incident.

Emergency services are on the scene of a serious road crash involving two vehicles and a cyclist on the A90.

Police and ambulance were called to the stretch of road near Boddam at around 2.30pm.

It is understood that this is a separate incident from a two-car crash that also happened on the A90 close to the Aberdeenshire village later this afternoon.

A section of the road has been closed off to traffic, with officers diverting vehicles at Toll of Birness and Peterhead.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 2.30pm on Wednesday, December 2 emergency services were called to the A90 near Boddam, following a crash involving two vehicles and a cyclist.

“The road is currently closed, with diversions in place at Toll of Birness and Peterhead. Emergency services remain at the scene.”