Two vehicles and cyclist involved in crash on major north-east road

Emergency services are on the scene of a serious road crash involving two vehicles and a cyclist on the A90.

Police and ambulance were called to the stretch of road near Boddam at around 2.30pm.

It is understood that this is a separate incident from a two-car crash that also happened on the A90 close to the Aberdeenshire village later this afternoon.

A section of the road has been closed off to traffic, with officers diverting vehicles at Toll of Birness and Peterhead.

❗UPDATE⌚18.20#A90 ⛔CLOSED⛔#A90 remains closed in both directions at Boddam due to a serious RTC The road is likely to be closed for some time Traffic is diverting via #A952 to Mintlaw and #A950 to Peterhead #DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 2, 2020

A police spokesperson said: “Around 2.30pm on Wednesday, December 2 emergency services were called to the A90 near Boddam, following a crash involving two vehicles and a cyclist.

“The road is currently closed, with diversions in place at Toll of Birness and Peterhead. Emergency services remain at the scene.”