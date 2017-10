Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Six people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on a North-east road.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance service were called to the scene of the collision on the A947 near Newmachar shortly after 4pm.

It is understood that those involved have minor injuries.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We have been called to the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A947 at the junction with the B979.

“The incident involved at black Ford Focus and Smart Car.”