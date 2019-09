Emergency crews were today called to a two-vehicle collision on a busy north-east road.

Police were alerted to the crash involving a Toyota and a Volkswagen Caddy around 12.50pm.

The crash happened on the A947 close to Parkhill.

A police spokeswoman said the ambulance service was contacted but did not have any details on any injuries suffered.

She added the vehicles were uplifted just before 4pm and the council also attended to clean up debris.