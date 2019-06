Emergency services have been called to a two-vehicle crash on a busy north-east road.

Police and ambulance crews are at the scene of the collision on the A944 near the roundabout for the A90 Aberdeen bypass at Westhill.

It is not known what injuries, if any, have been sustained in the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We have received reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A944 beside the Westhill roundabout.”