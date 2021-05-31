Emergency services attended the scene of two vehicle crash in Aberdeen city centre

Emergency services attended the scene of a two vehicle crash on a busy Aberdeen road.

The incident happened on Mounthooly Way at around 1.20pm, with reports of the road being closed off.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a two vehicle crash on Mounthooly Way in Aberdeen around 1.20pm on Monday 31 May.”

An ambulance was in attendance at the crash, however, no one was taken to hospital.

The road has now reopened.