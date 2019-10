Two-vehicles have crashed on an Aberdeen road.

The incident happened at 5.10pm on Woodside Road in Bridge of Don, near its junction with the A92 Parkway.

It is thought no one was injured in the collision.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “There was a two-vehicle RTC at 5.10pm.

“Recovery vehicles are coming to pick up the vehicles.”

An early crash nearby has added to traffic issues in the area.