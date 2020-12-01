Almost two-thirds of people in north-east would back charge on single-use plastics

A survey carried out around introducing charges for single-use plastics and packaging found more than three in five people in the north-east would back the cost.

YouGov carried out a survey for Zero Waste Scotland into concerns people might have around single-use plastics, and if they would support introducing a new charge similar to the carrier bag cost to help cut down their use.

In its results, it found than 90% of residents surveyed who reacted positively to the charge were keen to reduce harm to the marine environment.

A further 77% wanted to reduce litter, and 80% hoped it would stop or reduce climate change.

The survey was carried out between September 29 and October 1 online, and was undertaken by 1,004 people, with the figures then weighted.

Iain Gulland, Zero Waste Scotland chief executive, said: “It is clear from these results that people are worried about the impact single-use plastic items have on our environment.

“These items can last for decades and the damage they can cause to wildlife is shocking.

“We have to find ways to cut down the stream of items we are sending into what should be pristine habitats and the consultation offers a valuable way for people to contribute to the discussion around market restrictions.”

The survey comes as the Scottish Government is consulting on how to reduce the use of single-use items and introduce market restrictions on items most commonly found on beaches in Europe, including plastic cutlery and plastic straws.

Catherine Gemmell, Scotland conservation officer for the Marine Conservation Society, added: “Our volunteers have been on the frontline dealing with single-use plastic and other litter washing up on beaches around Scotland for over two decades. We have to stop single-use plastic at its source.

“It’s encouraging to see so many people in this survey link the single-use plastic issue to the negative impact it has on Scottish seas and wildlife.

“Now, we’re asking them to go one step further and respond to the Scottish Government consultation and add their support for banning several single-use plastic items. We hope the Scottish Government will take swift action and bring in further measures to move Scotland towards a circular economy where nothing is wasted or thrown away, negatively impacting our seas and beaches.”