Two-thirds of adults in north-east overweight or obese

More than 300,000 people in the north-east are overweight or obese, according to a new health report.

The Director of Public Health report for 2018/19 is due to go before councillors at Aberdeenshire Council’s integration joint board next week.

And an NHS boss has warned that the health board will not be able to cope with the number of people needing help.

The shock figures have revealed that two-thirds of adults in the region are classed as overweight or obese.

Director of Public Health Susan Webb said: “The majority of adults living in Aberdeenshire are overweight or obese and this number is rising, and one in five children start their life at primary school on the same trajectory, particularly those who live in disadvantaged areas.

“One in five children aged between two and 15 in the north-east do not meet national guidelines for physical activity.

“Two thirds of adults in the north-east are overweight or obese, equally distributed across Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Moray.”

In her report, Dr Webb added that 129 employers have signed up to NHS Grampian’s Healthy Working Lives programme so far, which aims to improve nutrition, exercise and mental wellbeing in the office environment.

A strategy for 2019-22 has also been brought forward by NHS Grampian, which looks at ideas to be implemented for a “healthier and more active future for the north-east of Scotland”.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The strategy states: “With over 300,000 overweight and obese adults in the north-east of Scotland alone, the NHS cannot hope to be the sole provider of weight management services for the population.

“NHS Grampian should seek to increase access to weight management services, and resources must be focused on those with greatest clinical need.

“Staff across a range of organisations may need training and support to raise the issue and intervene.”

A total of 20 actions have been laid out to be worked on throughout the years, such as health promotion and weight management.

The Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership has also committed to tackling obesity, and another report that is also to be heard by the integration joint board highlights some of the efforts made so far.

Projects include the Breastfeeding Peer Support Programme and community food initiatives such as the Garioch Community Kitchen, which promotes the awareness of healthy eating. The Huntly Town Food Plan and Huntly Community Kitchen, which carry out a range of functions in the area, and the Tarland Development Group, which aims to link up projects and utilise food grown at allotments, have also been highlighted.

The report will be discussed at Aberdeenshire Council’s integration joint board on Wednesday.