Two teenagers charged over fire at Aberdeen library

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a fire at an Aberdeen library.
The blaze at the Northfield Community Centre happened at around 12.30am on Tuesday May 19.
Today officers confirmed two boys, aged 16 and 18, have been arrested and charged in connection with the fire.
A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal
