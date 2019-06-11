Two teens charged over north-east garage fire

Two boys have been charged over a fire which severely damaged a north-east garage.

The blaze ripped through Ricardo’s Garage in Fraserburgh in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police had confirmed they were carrying out investigations into the cause of the blaze, and have now charged two 16-year-olds.

Detective Sergeant Jamie Sherlock said: “We are grateful to the community for its assistance while inquiries were carried out.”

The pair will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.