Two teens charged after cars stolen from Aberdeen home

Two teenagers have been charged after cars were stolen from a property in Aberdeen.

The home, on Westholme Crescent North, was broken into at some point between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Two cars, a grey Mazda CX5 – registration SV14 JYB and a Volkswagen Amorak were stolen.

The Amorak has since been recovered, however the Mazda is still missing.

Police this morning confirmed two 17-year-olds have been charged in connection with theft by housebreaking.

Both are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant John Lumsden said: “We are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or who has information which may assist with the recovery of the grey Mazda to contact us.

“We would also urge anyone who owns a lock up or garage to check whether any vehicles are being stored there.

“Having your personal property stolen is extremely upsetting and I would take this opportunity to remind home owners to review their security – make sure you keep your doors and windows locked at all times.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 using reference number 0765 of July 24.”