Two teenagers charged in connection with theft from north-east property

Two teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection with a theft from a north-east property.

Two males, aged 13 and 15, were arrested and charged with theft and being within the curtilage of a property for the intention of committing theft.

According to police, several items of stolen property have been recovered.

The incident, which happened on Tuesday evening, is said to have occurred in the Laurencekirk area of Aberdeenshire.

Constable Morgan Reid, of the Stonehaven Community Policing Team, said: “Thank you, to all of the local residents for assisting in identifying both the culprits and identifying their recovered property.

“A case is now being presented to the Youth Justice Management Unit for their consideration. Together as a community we can stop this type of crime.”