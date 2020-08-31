Two teenagers charged in connection with fire at former Aberdeen school

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a fire at a former Aberdeen school.

Officers, along with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, were called to a blaze at the former Cordyce School on Riverview Drive at 9.50pm on July 21.

Two male youths, aged 16 and 17, have now been charged in connection with the incident.

A report will be submitted to the appropriate department in due course.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent a total of nine appliances, including a height vehicle.

Police cordoned off Riverview Drive between Balloch Way and Todlaw Walk while emergency services dealt with the incident.