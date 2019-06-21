Two teenagers charged after pupil attacked at north-east academy

Two teenagers have been charged over an alleged assault on

a youngster at a north-east school after a video emerged online.

The teens, 13 and 14, have been charged in connection with the incident.

They will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

Police inquiries are ongoing with further charges are expected.

Local Inspector George Cordiner said: “Incidents of this nature are distressing to watch and we have been in regular contact with the youngster involved and his family.

“Violence of any nature will never be tolerated, as well as the videoing of such crimes. A further update will be released when available.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “Clearly the video shows completely unacceptable behaviour and this incident has been appropriately dealt with by the school.

“Any form of violence within school grounds is treated with the upmost seriousness and we will not tolerate this sort of behaviour. As police have charged young people connected with this incident it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

Although the video was widely shared yesterday, it’s understood the incident happened in March.