Two teenagers arrested in connection with traffic offences after crash on north-east road

Two teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences in the north-east.

Police were called on Saturday, June 13, 2020, police a report of a four-vehicle crash on the B9094 Aboyne to Tarland Road in Aberdeenshire.

Following inquiries, officers arrested and charged two males, aged 17, today in connection with the incident.

They will both be subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal and will appear at court at a later date.

Sergeant Keith Greig said: “I would like to thank members of the public who assisted us in our investigation into this incident.

“Road safety continues to be a key priority for Police Scotland and anyone who flouts the law, putting others’ lives at risk, will be arrested.

“I would like to reassure the public that we will carry out relevant patrols and conduct all necessary investigations to ensure our roads remain as safe as possible.”

Anyone with concerns regarding motorists’ behaviour on the roads should contact police, secure in the knowledge, that this criminality will not be tolerated.