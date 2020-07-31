Two teenagers arrested after woman sustains facial injuries in Aberdeen city centre incident

Two teenagers have been arrested after woman suffered facial injuries in an incident today in Aberdeen city centre.

Police were called to the disturbance on Union Street near the junction with Bridge Street at around 1.40pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a disturbance on Union Street in Aberdeen, near the junction with Bridge Street, around 1.40pm on Friday, 31 July.

“A woman has suffered facial injuries during the incident and has received treatment from the ambulance service.

“Two males, aged 18 and 16-years-old have been arrested in connection with the incident.”