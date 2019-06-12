Two taken to hospital after serious crash on A90

A woman has been seriously injured in a crash on a major north-east route.

The A90 was shut two miles south of Laurencekirk yesterday in the wake of the incident, which involved a red Citroen Picasso.

Two women were taken to hospital after the crash, which happened just before 1pm yesterday, with one sustaining serious injuries.

Both occupants of the car were taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The other woman taken to hospital is not believed to have been seriously injured.

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 12.48pm to attend a road traffic incident on the A90 south of Laurencekirk.

“We dispatched two ambulances to the scene and two patients were transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to a one-vehicle collision on the A90. One person suffered serious injuries.”

The woman is understood to have suffered possible head injuries and a broken arm.

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed it is not believed to be life-threatening.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were in attendance and got the call at 12.55pm.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The road was closed for several hours while emergency services attended, reopening at around 4.30pm.

Mearns councillor George Carr, inset, called for steps to be taken in order to make the main road safer in the wake of the crash.

He said: “My thoughts and best wishes are with the people who have been injured. I wish them a speedy recovery.

“It does raise concerns over how safe the road is. The whole of the A90 raises concerns and I would like to see improvements made.

“Things like junctions and acceleration and deceleration lanes need to be looked at because at the moment, it’s not good enough.”