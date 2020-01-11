Two taken to hospital after incident on Aberdeen street

Two men are in hospital after being injured following an incident on an Aberdeen street.

Police said the pair were hurt during a “disturbance” on Jute Street late on Thursday night.

The men, aged 24 and 25, were taken to hospital for treatment. There has been no update on their injuries.

Officers have launched an investigation into the incident and said there would be a increased police presence in the area during their inquiries.

A police spokesman said: “Two men, aged 24 and 25, suffered injuries after a disturbance at an address in Jute Street, Aberdeen, around 9.30pm on Thursday, January 9. They were taken to hospital for treatment and inquiries are ongoing.

“Thankfully, these types of incidents remain rare in our area. A police presence will, however, remain in the Jute Street area to provide re-assurance to local residents.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police quoting reference 3648 of January, 9.