Two taken to hospital after five-vehicle crash on A96

by Callum Main
15/01/2019, 2:19 pm Updated: 15/01/2019, 4:42 pm
Two people have been taken to hospital this afternoon after a five-vehicle crash on the A96.

The incident happened on the road east of Forres, at Kinloss turn off, at around 1.50pm with Scottish Fire and Rescue, Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland are at the scene.

The section of the road was blocked but it has now reopened.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 1.47pm today to attend a road traffic collision on the A96 near Forres. We dispatched two ambulances and a BASICS doctor to the scene. We transported two patients to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.”

 

