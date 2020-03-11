Two taken to hospital after crash on north-east road

Two people are being treated in hospital following a crash on a north-east road this morning.

Emergency services were called to the A93 near Crathes following reports of a two-vehicle collision at around 8am.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service attended, and a man and woman were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Their condition is not known.

The road was blocked following the crash.

A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said: “We received a call at 8am to attend a road traffic collision on the A93 at Crathes.

“Two ambulances and our special operations response team were dispatched to scene. One female and one male patient were transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for further treatment.”

A police spokesman said: “Police were called around 8.05am this morning following reports of a two-vehicle crash on the A93 at Crathes.”

Pictures from the scene show one of the vehicles, a black Audi, on the back of a recovery truck.