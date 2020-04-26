Two taken to hospital after crash on north-east road

Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash on a north-east road.

The one-vehicle crash happened on the A957 outside Stonehaven this afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of a one-vehicle crash on the A957 outside of Stonehaven around 2.15pm.

“The Scottish Ambulance Service were also in attendance and two people were taken to hospital.

“Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing.”

No information was available as to the extent of their injuries.