Two taken to Aberdeen hospital after car overturns

Two people were taken to hospital last night with suspected head and chest injuries after their car left the road and overturned into a north-east field.

The driver and a fellow passenger had to be cut free from their Honda Civic when the vehicle landed on its roof after hurtling from the carriageway.

The incident happened as they travelled along the B9022 road at Dykehead, near Portsoy, at about 8.40pm last night.

As the emergency services arrived on the scene, the road was closed in both directions and remained shut for nearly two hours.

A spokeswoman for the fire service confirmed that crews used hydraulic cutting equipment to free the two trapped motorists.

She said: “We had an update at about 9.30pm to say both casualties had been removed from the car and transferred into the care of paramedics before being taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

A police spokesman added the injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

He said: “The driver and a passenger have been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, understood to be to the head and chest area.”

The road was reopened at about 10.20pm, as the force confirmed it was closed “due to the volume of emergency vehicles”.