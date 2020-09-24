Two students at Aberdeen college test positive for coronavirus

Two students at an Aberdeen college have tested positive for coronavirus.

North East Scotland College (NesCol) issued information and guidance to staff and students after confirming the two cases.

Both individuals were isolated cases, with no college contacts being identified and teaching not affected.

The pair are on separate courses at the Altens Campus.

Principal Neil Cowie said: “The health, safety and wellbeing of students, staff and visitors to our facilities is our priority and NesCol has extensive measures in place to protect all those connected to the college, including protocols to respond in the event of a case being identified within those groups.

“We can confirm that we have been informed of two positive coronavirus tests relating to students.

“These cases are not believed to be linked and the individuals are following advice to self-isolate. Our best wishes go to those students and we will provide any support required.

“These isolated cases, which relate to individuals on separate courses at our Altens Campus, have been handled in accordance with established procedures and, after liaising with health protection teams, there is no requirement for any additional action to be taken by NesCol or members of our college community.”

Further information on the college’s measures to comply with the guidelines have been circulated to students and staff.