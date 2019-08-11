Two restaurants to open in Aberdeen city centre this month

Two new restaurants will open their doors later this month at one of Aberdeen’s most prestigious buildings.

The Esslemont Bar & Restaurant and Mac’s Pizzeria, in the former Esslemont & Macintosh building on Union Street, will officially open to the public on Friday August 23.

Independent hospitality operators McGinty’s Group are behind the six-figure transformation of the former department store.

The restaurant will be on the ground floor and the pizzeria will be upstairs.

Allan Henderson, director of the McGinty’s Group, said: “This project has been our biggest to date and it has been amazing to see the building transform into our vision.”