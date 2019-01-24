Two people seriously injured in three-car crash on north-east road

Two people have been seriously injured following a three-vehicle crash on a north-east road.

Police have appealed for witnesses following the collision on the A944 near Kirkton of Skene at about 5.50pm last night.

Two people were taken to hospital and the road was shut for nearly 10 hours while an investigation was carried out.

The incident involved a white Range Rover Evoque driven by a 71-year-old man, a blue Vauxhall Astra driven by a 46-year-old man and a grey Audi A4 driven by a 60-year-old woman.

Fire crews used cutting equipment to free one person from a vehicle, and the man and woman who were driving the Astra and Audi were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be treated for serious injuries. The 71-year-old man was not injured.

The road reopened about 3.10am today.

PC Dan Baird said inquiries were “at an early stage”, but appealed to any witnesses to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number PS-20190123-2916.