Two people trapped after car hits tree on North-east road

Two people were left trapped in a car after it hit a tree on a North-east road.

Police were called to the A90 near the Edzell turn off close to Brechin at just after 1.20pm today after receiving reports of a one-vehicle road traffic accident.

Fire crews also attended the scene and used cutting equipment to free one person from the car – a grey MG.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Fire officers are at the scene and are helping to free the second person from the vehicle.”

It is not yet known if anyone was injured, though paramedics have not been requested by police.

The A90 remains passable though the police spokesman said officers may have to close it later if the car needs to be removed from the road.