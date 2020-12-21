Two people taken to hospital following early morning crash on A952 Fraserburgh to Mintlaw road

Two people were taken to hospital following an early morning crash on the A952 Mintlaw to Fraserburgh road.

Emergency services were called out to the route at about 5.35am after a car carrying five occupants crashed.

The road was shut for about two hours as the incident was dealt with, reopening at 7.30am.

Police confirmed that two of the occupants of the car were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

A police spokeswoman added: “About 5.35am on Monday, 21 December, 2020, officers were called to a report of a one car road crash on the A952.

“Emergency services attended and two of the five occupants of the car were taken by Ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”