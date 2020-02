A man and a woman have been taken to hospital following a crash in Aberdeen tonight.

Police were called to the incident, which involved a car and a motorbike, on Springhill Road, near Sheddocksley Park, at 6.10pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “There appears to be a man and a woman on the motorbike.

“There’s not thought to be any injuries but they have been taken to ARI.”

There are traffic delays in the area.