Two people taken to hospital after two-car crash on major north-east road

Two people are being treated in hospital following a crash on the A96.

The collision, which involved a black Porsche and a red Ford Fiesta, happened at the Meldrum junction near Colpy at around 4.30pm.

Emergency services are in attendance and motorists have been warned to expect long tailbacks.

The two people are not believed to have suffered serious injuries but have been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to a two-car collision on the A96 at around 4.30pm.

“The road is blocked in both directions and motorists should prepare for long tailbacks.

“Two people have been taken to hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be serious.”