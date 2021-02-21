Child flown to hospital after north-east crash

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash on a north-east road.

The collision happened on the B977 Dunecht to Kintore road at Echt at 2pm.

Two vehicles were involved.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) has confirmed a toddler was flown by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, accompanied by her mother.

The second injured in the incident was taken to hospital by road ambulance.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two cars on the B977 at Echt around 2pm on Sunday. One person has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and recovery has been arranged for the vehicles.”

One of the people travelling in the cars involved said she doesn’t remember the crash.

She said when she woke up when ambulance crews were treating her.

The passengers’ condition has not been confirmed.