Two people taken to hospital after four-vehicle crash in Aberdeen

Police were called to a four-vehicle crash in Aberdeen.

Officers were called to the Mounthooly roundabout at just after 10am today after receiving reports of the collision between three cars and a lorry.

It is understood two people have been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a result of the collision.

Police said nobody was serious injured in the collision and the road is passable.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 10am today to attend a road traffic accident at the Mounthooly Roundabout in Aberdeen. We dispatched two ambulances to the scene.”