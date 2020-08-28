Two people taken to hospital after a four-car crash on north-east road

Two people have been taken to hospital after a four-car crash left four people injured on the outskirts of a north-east town.

The stretch of the A98 Fochabers to Buckie road remains closed at the scene near the Mill House Hotel at the Bridge of Tynet junction with the Braes of Enzie road.

A police spokesman said: “We received a report of a four-car crash on the A98 at the junction with the A990 at Enzie near the Mill House Hotel at 4.15pm. The road remains closed at the moment.

“Two people have been taken to hospital. One to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and one to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin. We do not have any update on their condition.”

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance Helimed 79 from Aberdeen was deployed to the accident.

The helicopter landed in a field next to the incident.

It is believed one injured man was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Three fire crews also attended from Fochabers, Buckie and Keith, but have since been stood down.

A spokeswoman for the fire service added: “We had three appliances in attendance and a hose reel jet was in use.

“There were four vehicles involved and four casualties. The stop message was received at 5pm.”

Ambulances remain at the scene.