Two people rescued from the sea after catamaran capsizes at Cruden Bay

Two people have been rescued from the sea after their catamaran capsized at Cruden Bay.

North-east rescue teams were called to the small Aberdeenshire village around 5.40pm on Saturday following reports of a capsized vessel.

Rescuers from Peterhead lifeboat raced to the coastline alongside members of the Cruden Bay coastguard team.

Two occupants of the catamaran were plucked from the water before being taken safely back to shore.

A local fishing vessel was also on hand to assist rescue teams.