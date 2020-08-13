Two people remain in hospital after Stonehaven train crash

Two people remain in hospital today following yesterday’s train crash near Stonehaven.

Three people, driver Brett McCullough, conductor Donald Dinnie and passenger Christopher Stuchbury died after the train derailed south of the town.

Six other people were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with what were described as not serious injuries.

NHS Grampian has this afternoon confirmed four of those people have now been discharged, the remaining two are both in a stable condition.

A spokesperson for NHS Grampian said: “Following yesterday’s major incident, four patients have been discharged from Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Two remain in hospital, both are in stable condition.”

Rail investigators remain at the scene this afternoon after a joint investigation between British Transport Police, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch and inspectors from the Office of Rail and Road – the independent regulator was confirmed.

Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines said: “I will not pre-empt the outcome of the investigation into this awful event, but it is clear the weather was appalling and there were floods and landslips in the area.

“I have asked my teams to put extra measures in place, from immediate, heightened inspections, to medium-term work with meteorologists to improve information and forecasting.

“Our climate is changing and it is increasingly challenging the performance and reliability of the railway, but incidents like yesterday’s devastating accident are incredibly rare, and our railway remains the safest major railway in Europe.

“Our network was designed for a temperate climate, and it’s challenged when we get extremes such as storms and floods.

“We’re seeing this more and more and although we can address them on the ground with precautionary measures, we are acutely aware we need a long-term resolution, and we had already secured additional funding and resources to help achieve this.

“Yesterday was a tragedy, a truly horrific event, and my thoughts remain with everyone affected. Understanding what happened is the key to making sure it never occurs again.”