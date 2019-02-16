Two people cut free after ‘serious’ north-east crash

Two people have been cut free from a vehicle after a ‘serious’ crash in the north-east.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A981 near Strichen shortly after 12 noon.

Police said the incident, which involved one vehicle, was being treated as “serious”.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland: “We were called to the A981 near Strichen after a one-vehicle collision at around 12.15pm.

“It is being treated as serious and at the moment we have closed part of the road.”

Two crews from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service as well as the ambulance service are in attendance.

A spokeswoman for SFRS said: “We had two appliances, one from Maud and the other from Fraserburgh at the incident.

“We released two people from the vehicle using cutting gear.”