Two people charged following online video of animal cruelty in Peterhead

A man and a woman have been charged for animal cruelty offences following a disturbance in Peterhead.

A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with two assaults and animal cruelty offences.

A 36-year-old woman has also been charged with animal cruelty offences.

The incident occurred near Berryden Road on Saturday April 24 and part of it was recorded then shared online.

Constable Tessa Alexander said: “We are aware a video of part of this incident was shared online and I would like to thank members of the public for coming forward and assisting with our enquiries.”

Both the man and the woman are due to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday May 10.