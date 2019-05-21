Two north-east towns hit by power cuts

Power cuts have hit the north-east again this morning.

Issues have been reported in Stonehaven and Westhill.

Homes in Stonehaven have been without power since 7am, with properties in Westhill affected since 5.26am.

The Stonehaven Medical Centre is one of the buildings affected.

As a result of the power cut, the building has no access to IT systems and very limited capacity to take phone calls.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokeswoman said: “If patients have a routine appointment doctors will try to see them.

“The phone line is working but we are asking patients only to call if it is urgent as there is limited capacity to answer.”

In Westhill, a number of postcodes have been affected.

These include:

AB31 5AD

AB31 5EX

AB31 5HR

AB32 6XA

AB32 6XB

AB32 6XN

AB32 6XP

A statement by Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said: “We’re sorry for the loss of supply. Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can.”

It follows after properties in Maud and Northfield were hit by power cuts yesterday.