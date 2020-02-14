Two north-east swimming pools to close for works

Two north-east swimming pools are to close to allow maintenance work to be carried out.

The pool and sauna at Peterhead will be closed on Monday and Tuesday while heating and hot water system maintenance takes place at Peterhead Academy.

And next month, Westhill Swimming Pool is to close for several weeks for refurbishment.

The changing room ceiling will be replaced and fitted with LED lighting, while the shower walls will also be improved.

The pool is scheduled to reopen on Friday April 10.

Memberships of both pools are valid at other facilities during the closures.

In a statement, Aberdeenshire Council said: “Arrangements for the payment of next term’s swimming lessons will be made and customers are advised to refer to the Live Life Aberdeenshire website and Facebook and Twitter accounts for further information on this and the reopening date.”