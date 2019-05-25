Two north-east slip roads to close for resurfacing work

Two north-east slip roads will face overnight closures next week while £90,000 of resurfacing works are carried out.

Bear Scotland will shut parts of the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road at the Spurryhillock junction beside Stonehaven.

From 7.30pm on Monday until 6.30am on Wednesday, the junction’s southbound slip roads and one of the lanes leading up to it will be shut.

A similar closure will be in place for the northbound section from Wednesday evening until Friday morning.

All of the closures will be removed during the day to help traffic flow.

Andy Thompson, from Bear Scotland, said the upgrades would help to create a smoother and safer road surface, addressing any defects.