Two north-east residents among three Covid-19 deaths recorded in past 24 hours

Two north-east residents are among the three Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, the latest figures show.

The figures show that an Aberdeen City and an Aberdeenshire resident have sadly died since contracting the virus.

The other death in Scotland has been recorded in North Lanarkshire.

Seventeen new positive Covid-19 cases have been registered in Grampian across the same timeframe, with a total of 221 recorded across Scotland.

The daily figures show the north-east’s total now stands at 14,666.

Of these new cases, seven were recorded in Aberdeen City with a further six identified in Moray. Four new cases have also been confirmed in Aberdeenshire.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The number of cases across Scotland has risen by 221 in the past day.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 222,382, with the new cases representing 1.6% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus has risen to 7,633 as three new deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 133 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 20 of those in intensive care.

Hospital admissions are down by 21 in the past day, with one less person in ICU over the same timeframe.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,864,747 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,642,365 were confirmed negative.

Vaccine rollout

The latest update from the Scottish Government also delivers the number of people who have received their first and second doses of the vaccine.

As of today, 2,682,706 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, whilst 605,126 people in Scotland have had both doses of the vaccine.

The Scottish Government has warned, however, that data gathered from GP facilities on Sunday has not yet been added to the vaccination figures.