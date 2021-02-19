Two north-east projects secure funding boost

Two north-east projects have secured more than £2 million in council funding.

An Uber-style on-demand bus service and a project to help get young children interested in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) have landed the cash boost from Moray Council.

Bus Revolution will build upon Moray Council’s award-winning on-demand bus service, providing public transport which meets the needs of the region’s largely rural economy and converting the fleet to low-carbon vehicles.

It has been funded with £4 million from the Scottish Government with £300,000 from Moray Council with the aim to increase the numbers using public transport, reduce the number of people facing transport barriers to employment, education or recreation, and reduce the environmental impact of transport in the area.

There could be a fully-electric service in operation between 4am and midnight Monday to Saturday and from 7am to 10pm on Sunday.

It could also feature facilities like onboard Wi-Fi and an app to allow customers to book as little as one hour ahead and track vehicles.

Councillors also approved a £1.3 million investment into a unique approach to encouraging young leaners to participate in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and digital (STEM), creating a positive change in culture and attitude towards STEM. Another £3.5 million of funding has been pledged by the Scottish Government.

A pilot to introduce an ELC STEM Hub at RAF Lossiemouth’s Childcare Centre will be trialled, and there’ll also be bespoke STEM facilities in each of Moray’s school areas created to enable inter-generational learning. Each area will influence facilities that best suit their needs, and there will also be a £1 million mobile facility to allow the latest innovations to travel around Moray to benefit young learners and encourage interest in STEM subjects.

Councillor Graham Leadbitter, leader of Moray Council, said: “We’re making real progress on these exciting projects which will play such an important role in Moray’s future and, in the short to medium-term, our recovery from the pandemic.

“We’re anticipating, subject to the deal being agreed, the Bus Revolution project could be on the road later this year, while STEM will follow in a few years to allow for considered planning and engagement with partners and the community.

“While the Growth Deal is a long-term programme spanning the next 10 years, the benefits will last for generations so it’s vitally important we do the groundwork in advance so we’re delivering what our residents and employers – and potential investors – want and need in the area.”

Transport secretary Michael Matheson said: “Across Scotland, we have committed more than £1.9 billion over the next 10 to 20 years to City Region and Growth Deals and additional investments.

“This announcement represents another milestone in both the Bus Revolution and Early Years STEM projects as part of the Moray Growth Deal. The Scottish Government is investing up to £32.5 million in the Moray Deal, this will unlock investment and drive inclusive and sustainable economic growth across the area.

“Investment in these projects will help provide public transport which meets the needs of the region’s largely rural economy while reducing carbon emissions and support the development of STEM learning for young people.

“These projects will make Moray an even more attractive place to live and work and support one of the Deal’s key ambitions of attracting and retaining young talent.

“We hope to be in a position to sign the full Deal during 2021.”