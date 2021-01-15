Two north-east MSPs welcome funding package for schools

Two north-east MSPs have welcomed a new funding package that will help provide support to schools and families.

The £45m fund was announced by education secretary John Swinney, with cash given to councils to help deal with the challenges of remote learning during lockdown.

It can be used for purposes including the recruitment of extra staff, additional digital devices or to provide additional family support.

The news has been welcomed by Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin and Banff and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson.

Ms Martin said: “I welcome this further tranche of funding to help support the many families across the north-east having to home school and work all in the same house.

“We know how important additional resources are to support children remote learning as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I would like to say a big thank you to all the dedicated, hard-working teachers who are having to educate children in challenging circumstances.

“And to parents who’ve face additional pressures of working from home as well as helping their children to learn and care for their wellbeing.

“Funding for childcare for vulnerable children and key worker families can help to protect children at risk and allow frontline staff to help protect us all as we continue to work from home and protect one another against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.”

Meanwhile, Mr Stevenson added: “This new funding will be vital in helping to support teachers and home learning right across my constituency and indeed the country.

“Remote learning can be very difficult and funding to allow more support and to ease the burden placed on all those contributing to children’s learning is a very necessary step.”