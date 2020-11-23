North-east MSPs have welcomed vaccine progress

Two north-east MSPs have welcomed news that the first Covid-19 vaccines could be given as early as next month in Scotland.

Health secretary Jeane Freeman announced earlier this week that vaccinations would be looked to be rolled out across Scotland, starting with those in high risk groups.

This includes older care home residents and those over 80, followed by those over 65 and those under 65 at clinical risk in the second wave, before moving onto the wider population of over 18s.

The news has been praised by Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin and Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson.

Ms Martin said: “This is very welcome news after what has been an incredibly tough time for everyone as the coronavirus has impacted every aspect of our day-to-day lives and devastatingly led to the loss of so many lives.

“The global scientific, research and pharmaceutical community has come together and achieved creating vaccines which are not years but months away.

“It is a brilliant step forward and I look forward to more announcements to come from the Health Secretary in the months ahead.”

Mr Stevenson added: “I am delighted that after months of uncertainty, we have news which makes the possibility of a return to normality next year far more realistic.

“This is an important step in making sure the general population is protected against the coronavirus.”