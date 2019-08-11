Two north-east men brave the shave in aid of charity

Two north-east friends have raised hundreds of pounds for charity by shaving off their beards.

Haddy Taylor, 67, and Stuart Forsyth, 27, decided in January to start growing their facial hair for six months, raising money along the way for the Archie Foundation.

The pair, from Mintlaw, wanted to do everything they could to help children supported by the charity across the north-east.

Haddy, a digger driver, said he was ready to get the beard shaved off by the end of the six months.

The friends, who often enjoy a couple of drinks in their local pubs in Mintlaw, decided to host their big shave in two separate venues.

It involved Stuart and Haddy having half of their beard shaved in the Pitfour Arms – before crossing the road in Mintlaw to have the other half shaved at the Garret.

Hairdresser Sean Duncan was on hand to remove the facial hair, much to the enjoyment of punters at the end of June.

A total of £635 for the Archie Foundation was raised between the pubs, family, friends and work colleagues.

The pair wanted to thank everyone who had donated to them.

Haddy said: “Stuart and I decided we wanted to do something for a children’s charity.

“We were sitting having a pint in the pub at Christmas when we decided we would start growing our beards for six months.

“We thought the Archie Foundation would be a good charity to help and give them a few pounds.”

“I had never grown a beard for that long previously. It was the first time I’ve done anything like this.”

Haddy was pleasantly surprised that it wasn’t itchy while growing the big beard.

He joked: “Once it starts it goes okay. I had a brush and would just give it a brush every now and then.

“Because the beard was pure white I had a couple of people try to get me to keep it until Christmas so I could look like Santa Claus.

“I said no as it had just got to the point where I wanted the beard off.

“It was great when it came off, I used to have curly hair so my beard was pretty thick. Stuart’s was quite thin.

“It was cold for a few days afterwards. The beard was basically like a scarf.”