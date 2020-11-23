Two north-east classes self-isolating after Covid-19 case detected at primary school

Two classes and bus transport pupils are self-isolating after a positive case in a north-east school.

Insch Primary School will remain open after a positive Covid-19 case was detected.

Pupils from two classrooms and those that use bus transport have been asked to quarantine for two weeks.

A council spokeswoman said: “We have been advised by the NHS Grampian Health Protection Team that there has been a detected case of Covid-19 linked to Insch Primary School.

“Those who have been in direct contact with the detected case have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days and, while two classes and some bus transport pupils are self-isolating, the rest of the school remains open.

“All of our schools are already subject to enhanced cleaning measures and we continue to work closely with our colleagues in Public Health.”