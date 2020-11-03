Two north-east charities working to develop new creative and cultural initiatives receive funding boosts

Two north-east charities that have helped develop new creative and cultural initiatives in their communities have received funding.

Peacock Visual Arts and Station House Media Unit (SHMU) are being supported by the £900,000 Creative Communities Programme, delivered by Inspiring Scotland.

The programme will support 27 community-based charities working with communities where social or geographical circumstances make engaging with culture more challenging.

Peacock Visual Arts, in partnership with CFINE, was selected due to its distribution of experiential focused creativity packs to young people facing barriers to engagement in arts and cultural activities.

As for shmu – in partnership with Aberdeen in Recovery; Families Outside; Aberdeen Cyrenians and Turning Point Aberdeen – it is receiving funding for its creative arts workshops for adults facing barriers to engaging in cultural activities in Aberdeen regeneration areas and HMP Grampian.

The announcement of the successful organisations selected was marked by virtual visits from Cabinet Secretary for Justice, Humza Yousaf, and Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Fair Work and Culture, Fiona Hyslop.

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “We recognise just how vital culture is to the future prosperity of communities across Scotland, particularly in light of the challenges posed by Covid-19.

“Our vision for culture in Scotland is that the transformative potential of culture is experienced by everyone.

“The Creative Communities Programme will help to realise that vision. It is focused on community-led initiatives and on creating more opportunities within communities where getting involved in culture is not always as accessible as it should be.”

Cabinet Secretary for Justice, Humza Yousaf, added: “I was delighted to talk with project workers and participants at shmu.

“The Creative Communities Programme will provide an exciting range of creative projects to engage and inspire people.

“In these challenging times, it is more important than ever that we harness the power of cultural and creative outlets to provide positive and enriching opportunities to benefit individuals and communities.”

A further 10 community organisations are due be supported to progress ideas to the point where they can be more fully funded over the course of a second year.

Murray Dawson, chief executive of shmu, said: “shmu is delighted to receive this funding from Inspiring Scotland Creative Communities. Create-Express-Transform will offer exciting creative opportunities for adults with barriers to cultural engagement.

“The project will enhance our support for adult volunteers at shmu, create new and innovative courses in HMP Grampian and bring together other key community justice organisations in Aberdeen; Aberdeen in Recovery, Families Outside, Aberdeen Cyrenians and Turning Point Scotland.

“This funding will empower, inspire and support individuals and communities to express themselves in a creative and powerful way through a medium of their choice.

“This is brilliant news to come at the end of a difficult year for us all and we can’t wait to get creating with our communities.”