Two north-east care homes ordered to improve after inspections showed lack of leadership

Two Aberdeenshire care homes run by one of Scotland’s largest social care providers have failed to impress inspectors.

The Care Inspectorate made unannounced visits to two of The Richmond Fellowship Scotland’s services in Alford on May 12.

Inspectors flagged concerns about a lack of leadership at both the charity’s care home and supported living service, while highlighting that residents at the former were bored – and being put at risk of infection due to a lack of good PPE practice.

They rated Alford Care Home as “weak” and the Richmond Fellowship Scotland – Aberdeenshire’s supported living service, also in Alford, as “adequate”.

Both facilities now have until June 28 to make improvements.

Lack of leadership at Alford Care Home hitting morale

Alford Care Home offers support for 12 individuals with mental health problems and physical impairments. The residents live in three purpose-built bungalows close to each other, and are supported round-the-clock.

Inspectors rated it as weak, and said the lack of leadership was causing issues, particularly around staff taking responsibility, or learning from, mistakes.

Concern was also raised around PPE not being used or stored properly, and “unclean areas” which could increase the risk of passing on Covid or other infections.

The report states: “There was not a consistent and reliable management presence. There was a lack of analysis of incidents and limited efforts made to learn from situations when people were at risk of harm.

“Details of legal aspects such as guardianship were not easily identifiable, which could lead to mistakes being made about who has responsibility for making decisions. There were no clear and positive strategies to guide staff in the best way to support people who were distressed.

“We saw mistakes and the staff culture was not positive and enthusiastic. This was lowering the standard of care for people.”

Resident claims personal alarm taken away due to ‘overuse’

Inspectors also spoke to a range of residents and felt they were left bored in their rooms with “nothing to do”.

One resident told them they “don’t do much”.

Another resident also complained that staff had taken away their personal alarm due to “overuse”.

The resident told them: “At night, I have to pull my cord for toilet and staff don’t always come and I have to wait a long time.

“I did have a personal alarm but they removed it from me as I was overusing it – it makes it harder for me without it.”

Supported living team create ‘relaxed atmosphere’ – but leadership lacking

Meanwhile at the supported living complex known as The Richmond Fellowship Scotland – Aberdeenshire, inspectors praised the care and attention residents were given to ensure they were not bored.

The facility was rated “adequate” overall, with inspectors also happy with the supply and use of PPE.

However, similar concerns about leadership were raised, with inspectors noting “there was not a consistent and reliable management presence.”

As well as those within the accommodation, staff support a number of people in their own homes within the area.

The report said: “We found people’s health and wellbeing was supported to a good standard. There was a lovely, relaxed atmosphere when staff were with people.

“People were engaged throughout the day with their own daily living tasks and with hobbies and leisure interests which meant they were not bored or isolated.

“People told us that staff had time to support and care for them. All staff had completed relevant training. This meant people could be confident that they would be correctly looked after.”

“Not operating at the level we would expect”

The inspection report on the Alford Care Home said that the home is currently “not operating at the level we would expect.”

Both care homes have been given a deadline of June 28 to improve the competence of its leadership and staff.

Among other requirements, they must ensure that “all people are suitably supported and engaged in activity,” “people live in a clean and well maintained home” and “a stable management and leadership team is in place.”

The Richmond Fellowship has been contacted for comment.