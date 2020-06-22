Two north-east care homes introduce self-isolation procedures for new residents

Two north-east care homes are introducing self-isolating procedures for new residents.

Park Lodge Care Home and Pitcairn Lodge Nursing Home in Kirkton of Skene will offer two options for residents.

New arrivals can either self-isolate within their bedrooms for 14 days when they arrive or do so in the comfort of their own home for 11 days followed by a further three days of self-isolation in the care home.

Both these options involve them being tested for Covid-19.

The two care homes are run by Sanctuary Care who have listened to new families’ concerns about the need to self-isolate when a resident first arrives.

Sarah Clarke-Kuehn, Group Director – Care, said: “During the coronavirus pandemic, we have talked to so many people who would like to stay in one of our homes, but are understandably anxious about self-isolating in their care home bedroom for 14 days.

“The need to self-isolate is very important because some people can be carriers of the virus without showing outward symptoms, and so we must take every precaution to keep our residents and staff safe.

“We feel this way offers flexibility and makes the process of moving into the home as smooth as possible, while keeping everybody safe during what is understandably a worrying time.”

Other measures are being implemented to help new residents move in.

They include robust deep cleaning, good supplies of PPE, a whole home Covid-19 testing programme, residents being able to mix in small socially distanced groups and pre-booked socially distanced visiting options including iPad calls.

For further information please visit the care home admissions page, which will answer many questions about joining a care home during the pandemic.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: