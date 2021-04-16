Two north-east businesses merge to expand services

Kore Solutions, one of Aberdeen’s leading providers of high-tech, in-building solutions has signed a deal to merge with Aberdeen Cooling Solutions (AC Solutions).

Established in 2012, Kore Solutions specialises in offering customers world-class, innovative in-building solutions and support services to improve infrastructure.

The company, based in Westhill, supports its clients in the creation of intelligent buildings, enhancing electrical installations and providing advanced fire and security services.

The merger with Dyce-based AC Solutions will allow Kore Solutions to offer customers an expanded range of services including air conditioning and refrigeration.

The decision to merge with AC Solutions sits in line with Kore’s upward growth trajectory.

It comes at an ideal time for attracting a new client base across wider business platforms, particularly as lockdown restrictions begin to ease prompting more clients to look to improve their infrastructure and invest in state-of-the art technology.

Kore Solutions managing director, Duncan Booth, said: “This is a very exciting time for Kore Solutions as we merge with AC Solutions to increase our business development with a larger, stronger workforce and added expertise.

“Having already established a good working relationship with AC Solutions, we recognised the huge potential benefits to both companies by combining our services.

“We are delighted to be able to offer our existing customers an expanded in-building solutions service with the added expertise of the AC Solutions team, while continuing to attract and develop new client relationships.

“Kore Solutions continues to go from strength to strength and we look forward to what the future holds and strive to build on the success of the last nine years.”

AC Solutions, established in 2018 by managing director Ryan Pirie, will focus its expertise on a new Technical division within Kore, with Ryan taking on the newly created role of operations director.

Speaking on the merger, Ryan said he welcomed the opportunity to expand his team and take their potential to the next level.

Mr Pirie added: “The merger with Kore Solutions is an extremely positive step forward for the AC Solutions team; we are very much looking forward to being part of a larger workforce to continue delivering the best in air conditioning and refrigeration services for our clients across the north-east and beyond.

“I am proud of what we have achieved over the last two years and now recognise it’s time to embrace this new opportunity for growth.

“The merger with Kore gives us the chance to offer new services to our existing clients who will benefit from a combined skill set of talented engineers who will continue to place customer satisfaction at the core of what we do.”